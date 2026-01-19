Dederang is gearing up to host another action-packed day at the races, with plans well in place for the annual staging of the popular Mount Beauty and District Community Bank Dederang Picnic Races on Saturday, 21 February.

Dederang Race Club president, Marcus Goonan, said preparations are going well for what is "shaping up to be a great day".

"We have a really good bunch of sponsors and we're well ahead of previous years' ticket and marquee sales and entertainer packages," he said.

"We had a record crowd in attendance at last year's race day of around 2500 people.

"We're hoping we can beat it again this year.

"This event is run by the community, for the community; all the money raised will go back into local businesses and fund community organisations who assist the event set up and work on the day."

The races have been held annually since 1865, with a strong tradition of fundraising for the local community.

This year's race day raffle will put proceeds towards the Picnic Race Clubs donation fund coordinated through Country Racing Victoria - to support a number of regional picnic clubs who have been badly affected by the Longwood fire.

"It’s our way of standing with the racing community and helping where we can," Mr Goonan said.

"Attendees can also drop in to the Dederang Pub afterwards, now it's been recently sold and refurbished.

"We run a bus service between the two sites, starting from after the last race is run until the pub closes."

The Mount Beauty and District Community Bank Dederang Picnic Races will be held on Saturday, 21 February, from 11am at the Dederang Recreation Reserve on the Kiewa Valley Highway.

With a full day of fun on offer, there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Attendees can feature their finest frocks and gorgeous garb during Fashions on the Field, explore the bars, savour great food, listen to live music throughout the event - and there are plenty of children's activities.

The six-race program is punctuated by the feature event of the Milestone Dederang Cup, with full TAB and on-course bookmakers catering for punters.

Once the horse racing is finished stay on to experience the spectacle that is the famous Dederang Mile, where speedsters of all ages put their bodies to the test and take on a full lap of the course proper under race conditions.

This is followed by the winner takes all Tug of War challenge.

Camping will be available on site, with toilet and shower facilities provided after a donation to the club.

For more information, including marquee and umbrella packages visit: https://country.racing.com/dederang/calendar/dederang-cup