Animal protection activists from ‘Farm Transparency Project’ (FTP) protested the slaughter of goats at the Game Meats Company slaughterhouse in Eurobin, on Monday, 2 February.

The activists are at the centre of a two-year legal dispute with the company which is seeking to block the group from publishing footage of the slaughter of goats, obtained during a covert investigation in early 2024.

Some of the protestors gathered outside the slaughterhouse held signs with artist depictions of what was captured in the footage, which FTP claims includes daily acts of animal cruelty, with many goats still showing signs of consciousness when they are killed.

On their social media, FTP stated: 'these artworks were created based on descriptions from those who have seen the footage, as well as reference images from other slaughterhouses we have investigated: at no point were stills or footage from GMC viewed by the artists'.

While preparing to fight the case in the High Court, FTP's Executive Director, Chris Delforce, said they want to bring attention back to the real victims of the continued efforts by the Game Meats Company to block this footage from being seen by the public.

"Each week, thousands of goats are killed inside this slaughterhouse," he said.

"Yet they have shown they are willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to stop people from seeing how they are killed, no matter the broader cost to press freedoms."

The case was initially heard before the Federal Court in August 2024, who decided against the Game Meats Company, refusing to grant an injunction against Farm Transparency Project to permanently suppress the publication of the footage.

The slaughterhouse appealed, leading to the decision being overturned by the full court of the Federal Court, who ordered the footage of goat slaughter to be destroyed.

In December 2025, FTP was granted special leave to appeal to the High Court of Australia to challenge the injunction and the case will be heard later this year.

Farm Transparency Project (FTP) is a non-profit animal protection charity, dedicated to ending the abuse and exploitation of animals in farms, slaughterhouses and other commercial settings.

Through comprehensive investigations, documentary films and the creation of innovative tools and resources, FTP seeks to force industry transparency and educate consumers by shining a light on the brutal reality endured by animals in the name of profit.