Victoria Police have confirmed that no charges will be laid at this stage against three people previously interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of two officers in Porepunkah last year.

Detectives from Taskforce Summit had prepared briefs of evidence relating to alleged obstruction of police and an attempted theft, but after independent reviews, the material was deemed insufficient to support prosecution.

The broader investigation into the deaths of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, and the ongoing search for wanted man Desmond Freeman, remains active, with police maintaining an increased presence across Porepunkah and Mount Buffalo National Park.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a 42-year-old Porepunkah woman and a 56-year-old Porepunkah man were interviewed by investigators from Taskforce Summit in relation to the offence of indictable obstruction of police.

“A third person was interviewed in relation to the offence of attempted theft,” they said.

“Following a meticulous investigation, briefs of evidence were prepared by experienced detectives from Taskforce Summit.

“These briefs were subsequently not authorised due to there being insufficient evidence to support a prosecution at this time.

“Those briefs were independently reviewed, and the same outcome was reached.

“Any further information received by police in relation to these matters will be thoroughly assessed and acted on as appropriate.

“We will not be commenting further on the specifics of this investigation.”

The investigation by Taskforce Summit detectives into the shooting and the subsequent search for Freeman remains ongoing.

Police attended the Rayner Track property on 26 August 2025 to execute a search warrant as part of an investigation by the Wangaratta Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team.

They were confronted by Freeman, resulting in Det Led Sen Const Neal Thompson and Sen Const Vadim De Waart-Hottart being fatally shot while a third officer was seriously injured.

“Victoria Police, through Taskforce Summit, remains relentless in its efforts to find Freeman, using every available resource and the necessary capabilities,” the spokesperson said.

A reward of up to $1 million remains in place for information leading to Freeman’s arrest.

Anyone who sees Freeman should phone triple zero (000) immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with any information on Freeman’s location, or anything the community notices at the Mount Buffalo National Park should be reported to Crime Stoppers Victoria via 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au