Where do you live?

I live in Melbourne.

How often do you visit the area?

I'm here most school holidays and a weekend here or there.

What do you do for a living?

I'm starting university this year at RMIT to study aerospace engineering. I also work at Cyclepath, the bike shop in Bright when I'm here.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I'm a cyclist; I like riding and racing mountain bikes and Cyclo-cross. I've done mountain uni-cycling in the past, but not recently.

What do you think makes the area unique?

It's somewhere you can go to escape the bustle of the city. The mountains, rivers and views really are the biggest appeals of the region.

What would you change about the area?

I would make it my home.