Where do you live?

We live in Myrtleford.

How long have you lived in the area?

We moved here about three-and-a-half years ago from the Macedon Ranges.

What do you do for a living?

T: We're the owners of Buffalo Boulders in Myrtleford. We want our gym to be a climbing community hub. We have a Youth Club and hold Women's Nights to create a supportive environment and make climbing accessible for people at all experience levels.

R: I'm also a math teacher at Bright P-12 College.

What are your hobbies and interests?

T: We both like climbing: we met while climbing. My first love is trail-running and I play the bass guitar.

R: We still spend a lot of time climbing at Mount Buffalo. I like playing music; I can play the guitar. I like paragliding, mountain-biking and in winter, skiing and acting as a guide for the Outdoor Country Festival every year.

What do you think makes the area unique?

R: It seems Myrtleford is continually growing. We've been able to thrive because there's a strong climbing culture in the area.

T: It's an adventure playground: there are so many outdoor sports available in the region.

What would you change about the area?

R: A bike park in Myrtleford would be great; especially for those who are into outdoor sports, it would be an ideal place to live.

T: Adding a really good drinking spot which caters to the younger generation specifically.