Where do you live?
We live in Yackandandah.
How often do you visit the Myrtleford?
S: Occasionally.
B: I go to high school here and Katherine will start this year.
What do you do for a living?
S: I'm an environmental officer at Yackandandah Health.
What are your hobbies and interests?
K: I like art, maths and watching YouTube videos.
B: I like art and woodwork at school and watching YouTube videos. We both like Roblox and Minecraft, but we have to teach Mum how to play.
S: I like making art and being creative when I get the chance. I also like gardening.
What would you recommend for people to do in the area?
B: Go swimming. My school hosted our last day at the splash park in town.
S: There's good walking trails around and people can ride their bikes around the area as well.
What would you change about the area?
S: There used to be a Target in Myrtleford, so a store similar to that would be good to have again.