Where do you live?

We live in Yackandandah.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford?

S: Occasionally.

B: I go to high school here and Katherine will start this year.

What do you do for a living?

S: I'm an environmental officer at Yackandandah Health.

What are your hobbies and interests?

K: I like art, maths and watching YouTube videos.

B: I like art and woodwork at school and watching YouTube videos. We both like Roblox and Minecraft, but we have to teach Mum how to play.

S: I like making art and being creative when I get the chance. I also like gardening.

What would you recommend for people to do in the area?

B: Go swimming. My school hosted our last day at the splash park in town.

S: There's good walking trails around and people can ride their bikes around the area as well.

What would you change about the area?

S: There used to be a Target in Myrtleford, so a store similar to that would be good to have again.