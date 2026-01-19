Where do you live?

I live in Whorouly East.

How long have you lived in the area?

I've lived there for nine years, before that I lived in Myrtleford.

What do you do for a living?

I own Café Chulo in Bright and Myrtleford. I've been chefing for about 10 years.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like going swimming and bike riding around town with my boys. I love watching cricket, cooking and making coffees.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The community here: it's very supportive and the people are lovely. I believe the only place to be is in Bright or Myrtleford. It's a good place to raise your kids.

What would you change about the area?

I don't think this area needs to change; it's already so beautiful.