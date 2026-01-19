PHOTO
Where do you live?
I live in Whorouly East.
How long have you lived in the area?
I've lived there for nine years, before that I lived in Myrtleford.
What do you do for a living?
I own Café Chulo in Bright and Myrtleford. I've been chefing for about 10 years.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like going swimming and bike riding around town with my boys. I love watching cricket, cooking and making coffees.
What do you think makes the area unique?
The community here: it's very supportive and the people are lovely. I believe the only place to be is in Bright or Myrtleford. It's a good place to raise your kids.
What would you change about the area?
I don't think this area needs to change; it's already so beautiful.