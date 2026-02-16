North East Water is inviting community members from across its service region to help shape the future of local water and wastewater services by joining its Customer and Community Advisory Group (CCAG).

The CCAG is a key advisory group that brings community insights, lived experience and customer perspectives to guide the early development of initiatives with customer, environmental or sustainability impacts.

Managing director, Jo Murdoch, said the advisory group is central to ensuring the organisation’s decisions are customer grounded.

“We want people who can speak from experience and help us make decisions that genuinely reflect what our communities need,” Ms Murdoch said.

She said North East Water is seeking a diversity of voices that reflect the communities within our service region, including residential and business customers, people living in rural and township communities, pensioners, people on low incomes, First Nations peoples, people with disability or lived experience of disability, customers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and people who are passionate about water and the environment.

“Their guidance helps ensure our services continue to meet community expectations and remain responsive to the growth, climate and affordability challenges ahead,” he said.

“Our aim is to make sure community voices are not only heard but are central to how we plan, invest and deliver services.

"This advisory group ensures we stay accountable to the communities who depend on us every day.

“We also thank the 15 members and chair of our outgoing advisory group for their valuable contributions over the past two years, including their active involvement in developing our 2026 Price Submission and Customer Care Fair Practice Plan.”

New members will be asked to participate in four meetings per year over a two‑year term and will be remunerated for their time and travel.

Applications to join the Customer and Community Advisory Group are now open at www.newater.com.au/ccag.