As thousands of students in both primary and high schools around the state return to their studies this week, a new generation of foundational (prep) students will start their educational journey locally.

Among them is Myrtleford's Noah Ivone, looking forward to spending his days at St Mary's Primary School.

"I'm most excited about making new friends and being a big school kid," Noah said.

"I want to learn to read and write words and count to a zillion infinity!"

Noah's mum, Jenna, said he is very proud to be starting school and cannot wait to walk through the gates with his backpack on.

"He loves his new uniform: he thinks it makes him 'look like a school kid'," she said.

"He’s especially excited about learning how to read books by himself and to his little brother, Hugo.

"Drawing, building and imaginative play are his favourite activities: he could happily spend hours making things and telling stories about them.

"At the moment Noah is enjoying stories with adventure and humour, especially ones that make us laugh at bedtime.

"We have just finished the Real Pigeons series by Andrew McDonald."

Jenna said schooldays this year will have a new rhythm with drop-offs and pick-ups now added to the routine.

"Mornings will definitely be a little busier but it’s an exciting change for our family," she said.

"We hope Noah feels safe, happy and confident as he starts school.

"We hope he loves school, makes beautiful friendships and always knows how proud we are of him.

"While we're a little nervous watching our first baby take this next step, we’re incredibly excited to watch him grow."