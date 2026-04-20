Works on Alpine Shire Council's planned refurbishment of Tawonga Pioneer Memorial Park public toilets began this week.

The public toilets will be closed for approximately two months, with a portable toilet installed for public use near the construction site.

The refurbishment contract was awarded to H2H Build Pty Ltd and will focus on installing a compliant accessible toilet, developing an accessible carpark and providing a safe pathway between the carpark and the toilet facility.

The building will also be repainted and modified to help prevent pest birds from nesting and soiling the facility.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said these works are part of the $260,000 upgrade to the Tawonga Pioneer Memorial Park, which started with work on the parking area behind the old Scout hall in November last year.

"Further work includes resurfacing of the tennis courts and new fencing for safe play, as well as improved access between the existing footpath and the picnic tables," she said.

"The picnic tables were installed by the Tawonga and District Community Association (TDCA) in 2024; and these will be better protected with shade sails for comfort and longevity.

"We extend our sincere thank you to the TDCA and other community members for helping us to make Tawonga Pioneer Memorial Park a safe and welcoming place for the residents of Tawonga to enjoy now and into the future."

Community members are advised there will be increased construction-related traffic and personnel in the area during the construction of the toilet facilities.

Council will continue to provide updates as the upgrades progress via their website.