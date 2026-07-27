Winter wonder was in high supply as hundreds of people attended the Bright Winter Festival's opening event, 'Winter in the Village', last Friday 24 July.

Braziers were lit to keep attendees warm and provided the opportunity to roast marshmallows, businesses along Barnard and Ireland streets remained open for late-night-shopping, mouth-watering food stalls and restaurants created cues, and Father Christmas himself roamed the streets to spread Christmas-in-July cheer to all.

Kevin Kapusi Starow carved up a treat for awed onlookers as he created three ice-sculptures throughout the evening: Olaf from 'Frozen', a Christmas tree and a reindeer.

Bright Winter Festival committee treasurer, Amanda Hore, said the street party was a huge success.

"Friday went very, very well...everyone had an amazing time," she said.

"We had an activity called 'Shop and Sync', where people had to get stamps from all the other retailers around town, not just those in Barnard Street, which proved quite successful to encourage people to explore the rest of the Bright CBD.

"The snow machine was also very popular, as people stood underneath to get showered in snowflakes."

Ms Hore who also acted as Family Fun Day organiser, said Saturday's program at Howitt Park was a similarly huge success.

"It exceeded our expectations," she said.

"The snowman-building competition was excellent and kids just enjoyed playing in the snow.

"There was a seven-and-under and an eight-and-up competition (category), but it was very, very competitive.

"We had two howling huskies come down from Dinner Plain, the craft stall, silent disco, jumping castle...everybody really enjoyed everything."

As the nine-day, seasonal celebration continues this week, both locals and visitors can still drop into individual businesses in Bright for their range of festival activities, ahead of the Bright Winter Ball this upcoming Saturday 1 August.

"The ball is going to be our culmination to our first winter festival," Ms Hore said.

The evening is a chance for attendees to put on their dancing shoes, dress to impress and celebrate winter in style at the Bright Community Centre from 7pm until late.

"We just want to give a huge 'thank you' to everybody who came out to support our inaugural winter festival," Ms Hore said.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Bright Winter Ball, visit: https://www.brightwinterfestival.com.au/bright-winter-ball