Two exhibitions have opened at the Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre, running side by side through winter until the start of August.

The first is the gallery’s Winter Exhibition: the seasonal show of new work by member artists of the Alpine Artists.

These seasonal exhibitions are one of the simplest ways to see what people across the Alpine Shire are making right now and the winter hang is open to all member artists over 18.

Showing alongside this is 'Ephemera'; a curated exhibition about time and how humanity lives with its passing.

“Ephemera is an exhibition of artists exploring our relationship with time,” said curator and Porepunkah artist Daniel A’Vard.

“From a bonfire on a winter’s night and flittering insects, to natural pigments, rusting steel and found objects, this exhibition engages with the reality of time passing.

"It is an unusual premise for a show.

"Most art is made to last...the works in 'Ephemera' are interested in the opposite – things which exist, are used, or are enjoyed for only a short time and what it means to pay attention to them anyway."

Also on display this winter are selected watercolours from the gallery’s permanent collection, its porcelain collection and the Buckland Screens.

The Bright Art Gallery and Cultural Centre is volunteer-run and community-owned and has been part of the town for decades.

Both exhibitions are open 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Monday, until Monday, 3 August.