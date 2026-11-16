It was a match to forget for Ovens Valley United’s A grade squad, who were shown just how far off the mark they were by Yarrawonga Mulwala on Saturday. Bowling first in overcast conditions on the usually batter-friendly McNamara Reserve, the Lakers ripped through the Tigers for just 89 midway through the 30th over, before chasing the total four down in quick time. Only three batters made it past double figures, and it was immensely tough going, especially when the heavens opened and caused a half-hourdelay. When the Tigers resumed on 0/38 in the ninth over, Yarrawonga Mulwala’s Jyda House got one to keep low, castling Dylan Bursill for 27, before knocking over the other opener Daniel Saville for eight in his next over. House continued, dismissing the dangerous Geeth Alwis for a golden duck and Seamus Phillips for a six-ball duck, and suddenly, the Tigers had slumped from 0/38 to 4/49 and looking in serious trouble. Noah White (25 off 37) and Riley Forde (10 off 24) tried to get the runs flowing, but they were no match for the class and precision of the Lakers' bowling attack, which tore through the tail with little to no issue. House was outstanding, finishing with 4/16 from his six overs, with Matthew de Roos (3/12 off five) and Angus Heslin (2/26 off 5.3) chipping in ably. With a small total to defend, Ovens Valley United needed early wickets, which is exactly what Joe Monk delivered, with the first ball of the innings to Zac Fraser edged into the waiting gloves of Ben McMasters. Monk lifted, clean bowling Brock McCabe and Fraser Smart for three each, but Reid Clarke (29 off 61) and Matt McCabe (37* off 58) did the bulk of the scoring to get the Lakers over the line. The Lakers remain the only undefeated team in the A grade competition. OVU captain Seamus Phillips said conditions were challenging, but they needed to bat better regardless. “Whoever won the toss was basically 70 per cent on the way to winning,” he said. “We got off to a really good start, the wicket played okay, but then we had a rain delay for 30-ish minutes, the wicket got a bit wet and then it just sweated under the covers. “It just went super sticky and batting got really challenging on it. “It’s not an excuse, I don’t think we batted fantastically to the conditions, but it was just one of those things out of our control. “Mentally I don’t think we need to improve much, we just weren’t aware of the conditions, everything just happened way too quickly. “We lost three or four wickets and realized we needed to play within ourselves a little bit. “We needed a bit more match awareness, sum up the conditions a lot quicker than we did. “In all seriousness, we’re probably not going to get a wicket like that again for the rest of the year.” The Tigers will have a chance to reassess and go again this weekend, taking on the struggling Beechworth Wanderers at Baarmutha Park on Saturday. Phillips said the seventh-ranked Wanderers had some talent, but his focus was getting the best out of his team. “Batting-wise, we just have to bat 45 overs, we haven’t done it yet batting first, so that’s a key,” he said. “With the ball, looking ahead to Beechworth, they have a couple of good bats in Brenton and Kayde [Surrey] and a few around them, so we’ve just got to try and get their wickets early. “Our aim is to take 10 wickets, we haven’t bowled a side out, so those are our two goals we want to knock off this week.”