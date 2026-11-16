Members from the Myrtleford University of the Third Age (U3A) and the Myrtleford Community Garden (MCG) were buzzing with excitement last Thursday 12 November, as they gathered to celebrate the installation of a quartet of new artworks to add to the garden beds. Over the past several months, U3A members have worked together at Havilah Hall to design and set some new mosaics on four decorative rocks placed around the community garden, with designs made up of bees and flowers. MCG president, Paul Reser, said the new mosaics were part of an ongoing project at the garden, funded by the Wheen Bee Foundation. “This hillside was a really tragic area...it was eroding and full of weeds," he said. “So, we had a crew from Beechworth Penitentiary come in months ago to re-sculpt the hillside, put in sleepers and terrace it. “Then one of our members, Gay Crowley, put an application in to the Wheen Bee Foundation, to start the process of renovating this part of the garden and get some new native pollinator plants." The grant allowed the MCG to put in more than 85 native pollinating plants on the hillside, which have all been growing very well so far. “We then contacted people from the U3A and they kindly volunteered to give us some decorative mosaics, to go along with our other stunning artwork in the garden, which was a mosaic scarecrow donated by the local Crackpots," he said. “So it's part of our vibe here at the garden.” Instigated by David Gillieson and organised by Eril Burgess and Lea Walpole from the U3A, the mosaic workshop had at least a dozen eager participants. Ms Burgess said she really enjoyed the process as other people learned what designs they liked the best. She said she was very interested in gardens and particularly the concept of community gardens which transform unused spaces in the community and give them a second life. The Myrtleford Community Garden's usual weekly open-morning working bees are held on Thursday mornings, from 9am to 2pm.