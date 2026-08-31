Time to apply for leadership program

Applications are now being taken for the 2027 Alpine Valleys Community Leadership Program (AVCLP). People across the North East and Border region are invited to apply for the chance to strengthen their leadership skills, broaden their perspectives, and build connections across communities and sectors. Close to 600 people have graduated from the program since it was conceived in 1998, with recent evaluation demonstrating the continued contribution of graduates. Ninety-five per cent reported a stronger ability to take initiative and drive positive change, and 90 per cent had built a wider and more useful professional network. Almost two-thirds had also gone on to join a board, committee or advisory group. AVCL executive officer Madeline Hines said the program was designed to give participants a deeper understanding of both themselves as leaders, and the region in which they live and work. "Leadership does not happen in isolation. It is shaped by the people around us, the places we are part of and the issues we are trying to navigate together," she said. "The AVCLP creates the opportunity to step outside the familiar, engage with different communities and perspectives, and better understand how we can each contribute to change." Running from February to November, the program features place-based days across the region, alongside retreats, online sessions and a Melbourne study tour. Participants engage directly with community, business, government and civic leaders, while exploring areas including self-awareness, communication and influence, collaboration, networks and systems thinking. Each cohort brings together people from a broad range of backgrounds, including business and industry, local government, community organisations, health, education, agriculture, emergency services and the not-for-profit sector. Ms Hines said this diversity was an important part of the experience. "One of the great strengths of the program is who is participating; people who may otherwise never have reason to meet spend 10 months learning with and from one another," she said. The AVCLP is supported through a combination of workplace investment, scholarships and partnerships with philanthropic, business, industry and community organisations. AVCL welcomes enquiries from organisations interested in investing in local leadership development, including through scholarships, employee placements, program partnerships and sponsorship. Applications for the 2027 program close at the end of September, with more information and applications online at www.avclp.org.au