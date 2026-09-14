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Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market

<p>SUNNY SATURDAY: People poured in to Porepunkah\\'s local market last weekend and wandered through the amazing local stalls on display. PHOTOS: Jean-Pierre Ronco.</p>\\n
<p>SUNNY SATURDAY: People poured in to Porepunkah\\'s local market last weekend and wandered through the amazing local stalls on display. PHOTOS: Jean-Pierre Ronco.</p>\\n

SUNNY SATURDAY: People poured in to Porepunkah's local market last weekend and wandered through the amazing local stalls on display. PHOTOS: Jean-Pierre Ronco.

Sunny Saturday spent enjoying stalls and show n' shine.
Phoebe Morgan
September 14, 2026 • 02:00

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