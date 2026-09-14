Hundreds enjoyed Porepunkah People's Market

More than 200 people dropped by the Porepunkah People's Market last Saturday 12 September, as attendees were greeted by a spectacular day of sunshine to enjoy and browse the 22 stalls available on site. To date, the Porepunkah People's Market has held two community lunches, partnered with Sustainable Upper Ovens on an electric vehicle expo and this past weekend hosted a 'P-Platers and Car Lovers Show 'n' Shine' event, with more events to come. "Saturday was an absolutely sensational turnout for our first spring market here in Porepunkah," event organiser Katie Steven said. "We host a range of market stalls and welcome new applications throughout the year. "Our markets offer fresh, locally-grown food, handmade items, second-hand treasures, local healing services, as well as other skills and events which enrich our collective wellbeing. "We enjoy hosting up-and-coming musicians, so please get in touch with us if you'd like to perform at the market. "You don't need to be a professional and we strongly encourage kids and teenagers to perform with us." Setting a toe-tapping beat for crowds last Saturday was local teen sensation, 'The Broken Records'. Ms Steven said the Porepunkah People's Market was set up by a small group of women who are passionate about the local community. "We felt 'Punkah needed its own regular gathering place and of course our Porepunkah Community Hall is the perfect location to foster community connection, creativity and sustainable living," she said. "We deeply value our community hall and the reserve and we hope to see it remain a vibrant, cost-effective and accessible space for our market and for all local residents to use, as we now transition to a DEECA-Alpine Shire administration of the hall." Ms Stevens said organisers are looking very seriously at holding future events on site, with a number of ideas such as car-boot sales on the drawing board. "If the community have ideas for what they'd like to see, we really encourage them to reach out," she said. "Because it is a community market we welcome our community to have an input. "The 'show and shine' was a resident suggestion, so we implemented that into the market this past weekend, which was super successful. "We thank all our amazing sponsors who have generously donated prizes to our prize draw: Deano from Ovens Valley Parts Centre, Angelo from Mountain Valley Tyres, Marty from Marty's Garage, Jessie from Made in the Mountains and we also thank Ritchies IGA in Bright for their delicious sausages for our epic sausage sizzle. "Thank you as well to General PPM Sponsors, Travel and Cruise North East, Quite Cuts, Tallow NOW, Craig Martin and Jean-Pierre Ronco Photography." The Porepunkah Hall is located at 1 Martley Street, with the market taking place every second weekend of the month, from 9am to 1pm. To contact market organisers for stalls or market event suggestions, email: porepunkahpeoplesmarket@protonmail.com or reach out via the Porepunkah People's Market on Facebook.