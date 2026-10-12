It was suspected, felt and even quietly muttered in some quarters, but now it’s official: they’re a happy bunch at Whorouly Primary School. The Department of Education’s recent 'Grade 4 to 6 Student Attitudes to School' survey has revealed a significant improvement in Whorouly Primary students’ attitudes towards both school and their lives outside of school, compared with data from recent years. Even more importantly, when compared with “similar school” state data, which include schools with similar characteristics, Whorouly Primary achieved higher results in 14 of the 18 key areas measured. Principal Dale Walker believes there are a number of factors contributing to the positive results. “The implementation of 'The Resilience Project' and a stronger focus on wellbeing at school may help explain this growth,” he said. “Our regular check-ins and recognition of the students’ practice of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness have also played an important role. “We have also changed some of our staff roles, with Mel Daws working in the wellbeing space. "Mel has developed a wonderful relationship with our students and is a great support for them. “We are also fortunate to have an awesome chaplain, Christian, who visits twice a week and has built a great rapport with the kids. “It could also be, students are now more accustomed to all of the new staff who joined Whorouly Primary last year and are now in their second year at the school.” Upon reflection of last year’s data, Mr Walker said the results had been a cause for concern. “We were concerned and, to be honest, surprised by last year’s results, which overall showed our kids weren’t particularly happy compared with students from other schools,” he said. “Other than connection to community, Whorouly Primary fell short most of the key areas measured. "This year’s results have been a real boost for the school and have given us confidence to stick with our plans and continue working with our students to develop their wellbeing and resilience. “We have a wonderful group of students, supportive parents and a great team of teachers. "When you bring those three things together, I’m sure we’re going to see some great moments and plenty of happy times at our school.” Mr Walker and his team will now eagerly await the results of the Parent Opinion Survey, which will help determine whether the positive attitudes evident among students are also reflected in the views of Whorouly Primary School parents. For now, however, there is plenty for the school community to smile about.