Social media
Home page>News>They're a happy bunch at...
News

They're a happy bunch at Whorouly Primary School

<p>NO TIME TO BE SHEEPISH: In the last week of Term 3, students at Whorouly Primary School performed a puppet show for the Whorouly Kinder, followed by a puppet show for grandparents and special friends. PHOTO: Whorouly PS</p>\\n
<p>NO TIME TO BE SHEEPISH: In the last week of Term 3, students at Whorouly Primary School performed a puppet show for the Whorouly Kinder, followed by a puppet show for grandparents and special friends. PHOTO: Whorouly PS</p>\\n

NO TIME TO BE SHEEPISH: In the last week of Term 3, students at Whorouly Primary School performed a puppet show for the Whorouly Kinder, followed by a puppet show for grandparents and special friends. PHOTO: Whorouly PS

Marked improvement in students' scholastic attitude scores in Whorouly.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL

Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Dom the Docker: Myrtleford star earns his second chance in the AFL
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Digital Editions

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026

Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Alpine Observer, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Sport

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory

Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory
Shaw and Perera rescue RUB in season-opening victory