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Student authors share their stories over the airwaves

<p>ASPIRING AUTHORS: Mt Beauty Primary School students recently visited Alpine FM community radio station to share the stories they had written and entered in the Mt Beauty Writers Festival Youth Writing Competition. They are pictured with presenter Fay Mason (festival founder) and station manager Michael Ahearn.</p>\\n
<p>ASPIRING AUTHORS: Mt Beauty Primary School students recently visited Alpine FM community radio station to share the stories they had written and entered in the Mt Beauty Writers Festival Youth Writing Competition. They are pictured with presenter Fay Mason (festival founder) and station manager Michael Ahearn.</p>\\n

ASPIRING AUTHORS: Mt Beauty Primary School students recently visited Alpine FM community radio station to share the stories they had written and entered in the Mt Beauty Writers Festival Youth Writing Competition. They are pictured with presenter Fay Mason (festival founder) and station manager Michael Ahearn.

Mt Beauty Primary School students enter Mt Beauty Writers Festival Youth Writing Competition.
Fay Mason
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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