Student authors share their stories over the airwaves

Mt Beauty Primary School students recently visited Alpine FM studios to read excepts from their stories that have been entered into the Mt Beauty Writers Festival Youth Writing Competition sponsored by AGL. This is always a treat for listeners, particularly when the kids are asked “What would you do with the prize money?” One answer was “Buy a Lamborghini“ (AGL will have to increase the prize money). This competition encourages students to write stories about all sorts of subjects - and their imaginations are amazing, so it will be a hard job for the judges. Another feature was the actual books they’ve produced with colourful covers, again showing creativity from these great kids. Encouraged by their teacher Kathryn Jones, more than 40 students have entered the competition. "This is a project that is not only assisting in writing composition, but encourages students to read...a benefit in so many ways," Ms Jones said. Winners will be announced at the Mt Beauty Writers Festival on 10 October at the Mt Beauty Community Centre. Thanks to AGL for suggesting and supporting this involvement for the students. AGL has sponsored a total prize pool of $1000 for this year's competition, with: years 3 to 5, $100 1st, $50 2nd; years 6 to 8, $200 1st, $100 2nd; and years 9 to 12, $350 1st, $200 2nd.