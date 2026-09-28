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Lucas ready to make his mark in Melbourne marathon

<p>ALL MARATHONS START WITH A SINGLE STEP: 18-year-old, Lucas Masin from Myrtleford will put his willpower to the test in the upcoming 42km Melbourne Marathon. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n
<p>ALL MARATHONS START WITH A SINGLE STEP: 18-year-old, Lucas Masin from Myrtleford will put his willpower to the test in the upcoming 42km Melbourne Marathon. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.</p>\\n

ALL MARATHONS START WITH A SINGLE STEP: 18-year-old, Lucas Masin from Myrtleford will put his willpower to the test in the upcoming 42km Melbourne Marathon. PHOTOS: Phoebe Morgan.

Myrtleford local Lucas Masin prepares for marathon in Melbourne to help 'Fight MND'.
Phoebe Morgan
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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