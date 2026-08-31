More than 1000 people from the Alpine Shire community, Victoria Police, emergency services, MPs, officials and the family and friends of fallen officers Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart, gathered at the Bright Police Station last Wednesday 26 August, to mark the one-year anniversary of the officers' deaths at Porepunkah.

Senior police chaplain Annette in’t Hout acted as master of ceremonies and welcomed Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason and Senior Sergeant Justin Foots to begin proceedings.

Snr Sgt Foots said from that day on, the stone memorials installed in honour of Neal and Vadim will become part of the story of Bright Police Station.

“The mosaics which form part of these memorials bring a uniquely personal dimension to this place of remembrance," he said.

“More than an artistic feature, they represent the enduring connections between those we have lost and those who continue to remember them.

“They will quietly remind all those who pass that dedication, courage, mateship and service are values worth remembering.

“May they stand for many years as places of reflection, respect and remembrance.”

Members of the de Waart-Hottart and Thompson families, Victoria Police, Parliament, New South Wales Police, Police Association and Police Legacy, Blue Ribbon Foundation, Police Veterans Victoria, CFA, Parks Victoria, SES, Ambulance Victoria, Australian Defence Force, DEECA, federal and state governments, Alpine community and more each placed a wreath at the unveiled memorial, after Sergeant Justin Schulze and Acting Commander Peta Barrett shared stories of Neal and Vadim respectively.

A helicopter from Victoria Police's Airwing flew over the gathering and a final prayer was said by local police chaplains Greg and Caz Duns.

After the proceedings came to a close, many attendees lingered to reflect on memories, view the newly installed memorials and drop by the barbeque station the Bright Rotary Club, CFA and SES groups had put on for the morning.

Shadow Police Minister, Brad Batten, said Victoria Police members gathering to support each other during such a difficult time was particularly special.

“Some 12 months on from the deaths of Neil and Vadim, I've spoken to many of my former colleagues here today and the pain they feel is something which will go on forever,” he said.

“But it's days like this which remind them of why they do the job: making sure they can protect the community knowing the risks are very real.

“To all the police members here today, from the chief commissioner all the way through to the newest recruits; we thank you for the work you do.

“Events like today are the reason we know you have that thin blue line family which will always stick by each other, no matter what.”