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Police confirm death of Harrietville man previously reported missing

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The 85-year-old was found after he crashed his car in Mitta Mitta on Tuesday
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 27, 2026 • 07:00
Updated, August 27, 2026 • 07:01

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