Bright to stay

The United Bright Football Netball Club will remain as part of the Ovens and King Football Netball League going forward, ending the club’s tilt to jump to the Tallangatta and District Football League. An AFL North East Border appeals panel met last Wednesday to conclude a months-long process, initiated by Bright back in June. The club claimed a move to the neighbouring TDFL would be best for the long-term survival of the club, with the club seeing the TDFL’s established junior program as a better pathway system for their junior footballers and netballers. The TDFL met on 20 July and voted in favour of allowing Bright in, with nine clubs out of 12 and the executive in support. The O&K objected to the move, as part of AFL Victoria guidelines, which sent the matter to an appeals panel, which ultimately ruled against the transfer. “The AFL North East Border commission has reviewed the relevant submissions and information relating to the United Bright Football Netball Club's transfer application and the subsequent appeal process,” AFL NEB said in a statement. “The Commission has determined to uphold the Ovens & King Football Netball League's appeal. “As a result, United Bright Football Netball Club will remain a member of the Ovens & King Football Netball League for the 2027 season. “Following its assessment, the Commission determined to uphold the appeal having considered the information and submissions before it in accordance with the AFL Victoria Community Affiliate Regulations. “The Commission acknowledges and thanks the leagues, club and all stakeholders involved for their cooperation and participation throughout the affiliate regulation process.” Under AFL Victoria regulations, AFL NEB is not required to release their reasonings or explain the decision. UBFNC vice president Robert Love said the decision meant a disappointing and frustrating period for the entire club, and uncertainty about the future of junior sport in the region. “I feel for the junior football club and the junior netballers, they’re extremely disappointed they have to go through another year of uncertainty,” he said. “Under 13 netballers haven’t got a grade to play in, so they’ll have to travel into Myrtleford again for another year in dark winter nights, and the junior football club will have to wait like they did this year – two weeks before the season started, they still didn’t have a fixture, and I can’t see that improving. “It’s another year of uncertainty, with three-week blocks of fixture coming, uncertainty with where the 14s, 17s and 12s are all playing. “The senior club goes on and plays in the Ovens and King, that’s good, but the juniors are suffering massively from this decision.” Love said the club intends to continue to pursue a transfer as soon as next year, steadfast in providing what they feel is the best future for their juniors.