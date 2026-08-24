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Bright to stay

<p>STRUCK DOWN: Bright will remain in the OKFNL in 2027, after AFL North East Border ruled against their transfer out of the league.</p>\\n
<p>STRUCK DOWN: Bright will remain in the OKFNL in 2027, after AFL North East Border ruled against their transfer out of the league.</p>\\n

STRUCK DOWN: Bright will remain in the OKFNL in 2027, after AFL North East Border ruled against their transfer out of the league.

AFL NEB denies Bright’s transfer to TDFL, club will remain in OKFNL in 2027.
Nathan de Vries
August 24, 2026 • 02:00

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