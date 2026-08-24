Savoy women strong heading into finals

Myrtleford Savoy’s division two women’s team look to be the goods, after knocking off Wodonga Diamonds 4-2 on the eve of finals. Taking to the pitch at LaTrobe University on Sunday, the Savoy women were on song early, with Collette Suter leaping on a chance and putting it into the back of the net within the first five minutes. Suter doubled the league in the 15th minute, and when Lily Notarianni got on the end of one in the 24th, the match was essentially over before half-time. Regardless, the Diamonds refused to lay down and accept the result, scoring twice through Emelia Byrnes (52’, 85’), but Gabby Paglia’s sealer came in the 58th minute. Co-coach Tom Scott said it was a promising performance to dish up with finals around the corner. “We started off very strong, finding the back of the net three times before half-time,” he said. “We had opportunities to further extend this lead within the half, but shots unfortunately went wide. “Colette, Claire [Christison] and Lily dominated in the forward third with their pressure and ball execution. “We have put a lot of focus into starting the game with high intensity so Will [co-coach Will Robinson-Dunn and I were really pleased with the first half. “The second half, we lost structure momentarily and Diamonds were able to score from a counterattack. “We finished the game full of confidence, momentum and no injuries or suspensions.” The win has Myrtleford in fourth on the division one women’s ladder, with eight wins, seven losses and three draws. They’ll face fifth-placed Wodonga Heart this weekend to kick off the brutal elimination run through finals.