Sometimes, you’re just better than the opposition.

Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club snared a 5-2 win in their division one men’s match with Albury Hotspurs at Savoy Park on Sunday, a massive bounce back after last weekend’s harrowing loss to Albury City.

Connor Caponecchia netted his 12th goal of the season within the first 10 minutes of the match, steering the ball past ‘Spurs goalie Caleb Dawson to give the home side the early lead.

However, Hotspurs fought back hard, benefitting from Savoy’s defensive lapses which led to an own goal in the 21st minute before Jacob Schreiber (27’) kicked the visitors ahead.

Startled into action, Myrtleford roared in response, with Scott Peggie (40’) equalising and Tom Morrison (44’) shifting the lead once more in the shadow of half-time.

The second half was dominated by Savoy, with Morrison (81’) and Tom Scott (85’) completing the demolition.

Savoy coach Jayden Vescio said his side did well to come back after leaving the door open.

“I was interested to see how they’d respond,” he said.

“They came at us for the first 20 minutes of the second half, took a few risks pushing blokes forward, but we defended really well, which was our focus going in.

“We were compact, there was plenty of communication, and once we got one on the counter and broke them down really quick, going 4-2 up, we made a couple of changes because the game was pretty much done.

“Tommy Morrison was probably best afield, he was really good, he went into a number 10 role and Cappa went up top, it just gives us another dynamic and something to look forward to in the finals.”

With just four matchdays left in the home and away season, Myrtleford sits second on the ladder, trailing Albury City by just three points, meaning they’re still a chance to win the league.

Savoy has matches against Cobram (fourth), Wangaratta City (sixth), St Pats (eighth) and Wodonga Diamonds (ninth) to finish off their year – if they can win all of them and Albury City drop points over the next month, then Myrtleford can swoop.

“It’s theirs to lose, it’s out of our hands,” Vescio said.

“They’ve got tricky fixtures, they’ve got to play Melrose on the last day, an away trip to Cobram, and we play two of the bottom three teams in the last two games and we’ve got Cobram at home this week and a derby at Wang.

“If we win all of our games and they draw two games, we win the league, so that’s still very much alive.

“There’s nothing we can do except keep winning and hope they slip up, so we’ll continue to do that.

“If it was gone, I couple probably try a few different things and formulas, but I don’t want to tinker with what’s working.

“We’ve beaten every team in the league so we know we can beat every team in the league, we’ve just got to try and win our next four, keep our list healthy and see where we spit out at the end.”

This weekend’s match against Cobram looms as a challenge, with the mercurial Roar coming good the closer to finals they get.

“Cobram’s a tricky one, you get chalk and cheese whether they’re travelling or at home, so it’ll be interesting to see what they bring up because for me, they’re a massive dark horse to win the cup,” Vescio said.

“They’ve got a couple of players on long-term injuries who are coming back and getting minutes, so

“I’d put them in the top three of teams who on their day can win everything, so it’s a tricky fixture for us.

“It’s our second-last home game, they’ve got really dangerous players, and if we don’t nullify them we’ll get unstuck, so it’s another big game for us.”

The match between Myrtleford Savoy and Cobram Roar commences this Sunday at Savoy Park from 3pm.