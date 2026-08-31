Spring optimism after "best autumn and winter"

Myrtleford-based Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone says rural confidence remains upbeat going into spring after one of the best autumn and winters the area has seen. Winter rainfall has been above average, with 36mm to 40mm falling across much of the district last week taking Myrtleford's August's total to 114.6mm and winter rainfall to a four year high of 396.8mm. Mr Ivone said not only has it been wet, but the relatively mild conditions, with only two to three frosts for winter, has certainly helped local livestock producers. "We've never seen the weight gain in cattle over the winter months that we've had this year," he said. "Alot of the feeder steers have been adding between 1.5kg to 1.8kg a day during winter which is pretty good, close to springtime weight gains. "It has been an exceptional year for anyone in livestock, whether you're a breeder or restocker, you've got the best of both worlds. "At Wangaratta's recent sale calves were 40 to 50kgs heavier than other years." Mr Ivone said some producers have taken the top end out of their calves and gone direct to a feedlot before they have gone to a store sale. "People with good calves have been getting good prices....feedlots have been paying $2300 to $2500 for top calves and the ones in the market have been making very similar," he said. "Some traders have been able to trade cattle in three to four months, instead of doing it in eight months, because the cattle have been doing so well and prices have been so good." Mr Ivone said spring was looking pretty good, particularly for weight gain for stock given everyone has plenty of feed, and he expects a lot of silage and hay to be cut. "We're already starting to see a bit of bloat kicking around which normally we don't get until October, so we're at least three to four weeks ahead of what we usually see," he said. "Because calves are heavier this year people don't want to spend $2000 to buy a weaner to put into a paddock, so they'll more than likely cut a bit more silage or hay this year. "I think everybody is pretty happy with what we've seen over winter...the cropping fellas and hay contractors are happy and paddocks are looking very promising." Mr Ivone said he wasn't expecting huge numbers for Myrtleford's spring cattle sales in October. "Some people have sold already and some people have sent cattle to feedlots rather than running them through," he said. "Our sales will still be alright, we'll probably have 1200 to 1500 head." WINTER RAINFALL Myrtleford 369.8mm Bright 537.4mm Buffalo Creek 441.2mm Dederang 530.2mm Eurobin 497mm Porepunkah 565mm Rosewhite 431.8mm Whorouly 308.2m - TAFCO weather stations