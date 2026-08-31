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Spring optimism after "best autumn and winter"

<p>GREAT WINTER: Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone says rural confidence remains upbeat going into spring after one of the best autumn and winters the area has seen.</p>\\n
<p>GREAT WINTER: Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone says rural confidence remains upbeat going into spring after one of the best autumn and winters the area has seen.</p>\\n

GREAT WINTER: Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone says rural confidence remains upbeat going into spring after one of the best autumn and winters the area has seen.

Wet, mild winter has cattle packing on the weight.
Jeff Zeuschner
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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