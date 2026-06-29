The highs were high, but there were also deep lows from Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s matches on the weekend.

Playing on their beloved home pitches on Sunday, it was a mixed bag for the senior men’s and women’s sides, with a massive win and shattering loss.

The division one men’s team enjoyed a thumping win over the lacklustre Wodonga Heart to the tune of 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

While they entered the matches as clear favourites over the bottom of the ladder Heart, Savoy wasted no time inflicting the pain.

Lewis Holloway converted on a chance in the first five minutes, a clear indicator Myrtleford meant business.

Savoy was denied a clean sheet through a strike from Heart’s Benjamin Zito, who snuck one into the back of the net in the 16th minute, in one of the only bright spots for the visitors.

Tom La Spina gave the home side the lead again with a goal in the 19th minute, and the tidal wave came crashing down after that.

Goals to Tom Morrison (45’, 85’), Conner Caponecchia (73’) and Paul Mazambi (83’) sliced through the Heart defence in a display of pure, unadulterated dominance.

“It was one-way traffic,” division on men’s coach Jayden Vescio said.

“The boys played well in large patches and had total control.

“If anything we probably were not as potent in front of goal that I would have liked us to be - in the first half we could have scored six to eight goals from really good chances.

“In the second half we just held on to the ball really well, pulled them out and got in behind well.

“We didn't have both Jack Milford and Scott Peggie either - they get an extra week to freshen up as we have the bye this weekend before a big block of five games.”

Myrtleford Savoy sits second on the division one men’s ladder, with 11 wins and two losses, even on points with leaders Albury City FC but with a vastly inferior goal difference.

Meanwhile, the Savoy women will be disappointed after a 0-1 loss to Boomers.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with the side dishing up a vastly improved performance when compared to their 3-6 loss in their earlier match with Boomers a fortnight ago.

Such was their rapid improvement, they’d kept the Boomers to a 0-0 deadlock by half-time.

Savoy kept defending well in the early stages of the second half, repelling every attack Boomers threw at them, until the 50th minute when an unlucky cross came in, deflected off the post, off a player, and into the back net as an own goal.

To their credit, Savoy did not concede through the rest of the match, a strong performance against a formidable opponent.

“It was a gritty and intense game,” women’s co-coach Tom Scott said.

“The girls have been improving over the past fortnight since we last played Boomers.

“It was a focus to continue playing our brand of football and control the ball

“Throughout the game we were in a dominant position, just were unfortunate not to capitalise on shots.

“Boomers played very compact and their keeper made some great saves.

“Though a narrow loss, we continue to look at the positives - a fortnight ago Boomers were able to score six, and this week we were unlucky not to keep a clean sheet.”

The Savoy women will prepare for another physical match when they host ladder leaders Albury Hotspurs this Sunday.