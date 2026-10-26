Senior citizens celebrate creative success at Myrtleford Show

Ahead of last Saturday's Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society Show, senior and disabled residents of the North East were invited by the show committee to tour the main pavilion to view this year's entries and enjoy an afternoon tea, free from show day's surging crowds. Following the judging of each display, category stewards arranged the ribbons alongside the thousands of finished pieces of artwork, home-grown produce, preserves, floral arrangements, group creative projects and more, for the geriatric guests to appreciate and possibly locate a familiar name on a winning ribbon card. June Johnston, a resident of Hawthorn Village in Bright, said they were all awed by the displays. "This is all a new experience for us, as part of our Friday bus trip," she said. "There's so much to see and we're really enjoying this." Several of the nursing homes' residents had also entered pieces of work in this year's show, including Hawthorn Village. "Our craft group have entered a collection," June said. "It will be interesting to see it on display in the pavilion." Lifestyle coordinator at Mercy Place Myrtleford Lodge, Deborah Clifford, said residents were excited to showcase their handiwork at this year's Myrtleford Show, with every entry receiving a ribbon-winning place. Ms Clifford said one of the group's most ambitious projects was still a work-in-progress and missed this year's exhibition. "The most exciting part in the lead-up to this year's show was our residents' knitted Christmas tree," she said. "They haven't quite finished it, so it didn't make it into this year's show, but it will definitely be one of next year's entries." For Ms Clifford, the greatest reward was seeing the residents' reactions on judging day. "I was really looking forward to seeing the joy on their faces and you can see they're thoroughly enjoying the experience," she said. Every entry submitted by the group received recognition, with residents taking just as much delight in each other's success as their own. "It's wonderful to see them get excited when their friends win prizes," Ms Clifford said. "One lady who couldn't come has actually won a blue ribbon, so I made sure to take a photo for her, because she's never finished anything before. "She's going to be absolutely thrilled." Ms Clifford also thanked the organisers of the show's early viewing session for their efforts in hosting the event and helping all guests enjoy the experience.