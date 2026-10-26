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Senior citizens celebrate creative success at Myrtleford Show

<p>PRE-EMINENT PARTY: Wangaratta\\'s Gateway Health residents (from left) Therese King, Maureen Hughes, Margaret Parfett and Edna Blundey enjoyed a fresh cuppa and sweet treat during last Friday\\'s pre-show preview. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi</p>\\n
<p>PRE-EMINENT PARTY: Wangaratta\\'s Gateway Health residents (from left) Therese King, Maureen Hughes, Margaret Parfett and Edna Blundey enjoyed a fresh cuppa and sweet treat during last Friday\\'s pre-show preview. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi</p>\\n

PRE-EMINENT PARTY: Wangaratta's Gateway Health residents (from left) Therese King, Maureen Hughes, Margaret Parfett and Edna Blundey enjoyed a fresh cuppa and sweet treat during last Friday's pre-show preview. PHOTOS: Lily Picciocchi

Friday's early 2026 Myrtleford Show viewing, a hit with senior citizens.
Phoebe Morgan
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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