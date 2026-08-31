Season wrapped on MiniRoos program

The Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club’s 2026 Albury-Wodonga Football Association MiniRoos competition in Wodonga come to a conclusion August 15 and what a success it has been. Season 2026 was a huge achievement for the program, which was started with expert care and attention some five years ago. This year the club proudly had teams in under eights, under nines and under 11s compete for a total of seven rounds at both Willow Park and La Trobe Wodonga. Overwhelming feedback from opposition coordinators, coaches and AWFA representatives has been how great it is to see Myrtleford back, and playing a high calibre of football. The MSSC MiniRoos also finished the year with a set of new gala goals. With funds raised this year via donations and five metres of wood donated by Spanner Watson to raffle, the club has been lucky enough to invest further into our program and make the purchase. The club wishes to thank everyone who had a hand in making the program as successful as it was this year, including the team at SPORTFIRST for all the help to source the very best goals available. Thanks also go to all the coaches: Anthony, Danny, Mick, Lewis, Marco, Moscow and Nathan.