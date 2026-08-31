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Season wrapped on MiniRoos program

<p>GOALS MET: MiniRoos participants John Fischer Smith, Neeve Shaw and Tessa Grace are thrilled with their new goals. </p>\\n
<p>GOALS MET: MiniRoos participants John Fischer Smith, Neeve Shaw and Tessa Grace are thrilled with their new goals. </p>\\n

GOALS MET: MiniRoos participants John Fischer Smith, Neeve Shaw and Tessa Grace are thrilled with their new goals.

What a season it was for the MiniRoos.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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