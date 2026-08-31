And just like that, it’s all over.

Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club will take no further part in the division one women’s finals after Savoy fell 1-3 to Wodonga Heart on Sunday.

After finding the back of the net through Colette Suter in the 26th minute, Wodonga Heart seized momentum through Haley Morris in the 30th, before Heart’s Zoe Herbig slotted a brace (55’, 65’) to put the result beyond a doubt.

While Savoy fought hard, Heart’s defence was able to stand up and repel the flood of possession and chances on goal.

Savoy co-coach Tom Scott said it was a challenging match which could’ve just as easily ended with a Myrtleford victory.

“It definitely could have gone either way,” he said.

“It was a very close game which ultimately was decided by heart being able to convert from two chances.

“The game was very high intensity from the start, and we were able to score first from a great goal by Colette [Suter].

“Heart were able to regain momentum before half time with a header off a corner.

“In the second half we dominated possession and scoring opportunities but we just failed to be able to put the ball in the back of the net sadly.”

The end of the season also marks the end of Scott and co-coach Will Robinson-Dunn’s time at the helm of the senior women’s side, making way for new coaches to lead the squad through 2027 and beyond.