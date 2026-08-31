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Savoy men still alive in AWFA finals

<p>ON THE BREAK: Matt Vaccaro springs after the ball. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>ON THE BREAK: Matt Vaccaro springs after the ball. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

ON THE BREAK: Matt Vaccaro springs after the ball. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

A 6-1 win is one of the best ways to start finals.
Nathan de Vries
August 31, 2026 • 02:00

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