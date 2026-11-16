Didn’t the season just end? Just a few months after their finals campaign ended just short of a chance at the flag, Myrtleford’s footballers are itching to get back on the park and begin preparations for the 2027 Ovens and Murray season. While nominally the ‘off-season’, the hard work at McNamara Reserve never truly stops, with the official start for the preseason is set for Thursday 19 November. Senior coach Craig ‘Funky’ Millar remains at the helm for another go around, but this year will be joined by Aaron Lutter-Wood as reserves coach, and Scott McMasters and Riley Calvene as heads of the thirds program. Lutter-Wood came across from TDFL side Dederang-Mount Beauty for the 2026 season and assisted with the under 18s and senior groups, while established names at the Saints, McMasters and Calvene, have both held the senior coaching role at Whorouly. Millar said the pieces were in place to help the Saints make an elusive grand final, after crashing out in the prelims the last two seasons. “I think the reality of it was we were the third-best team in it, we just weren’t able to execute out plans at the level we needed to to beat Wangaratta or Rovers when we needed to,” he said. “We were disappointed we didn’t get an opportunity to get to the next stage of the season compared to the previous one, but at the end of the day we’re incredibly proud we were able to back up 2025 with a good, consistent 2026. “It’s a lot of learning, and we’ll continue to get to work over the preseason and try and go another level next year. “We’re really happy to have those three [Lutter-Wood, McMasters, Calvene] in addition to the same assistant coaches in the senior line-up again next year, that’s really pleasing. “There’s some continuity in our program again, particularly with Riley Calvene coming in and co-coaching with Scott McMasters who’s been an experienced coach for a long period of time. “They’ll be a good combination, they had their first testing and meet-and-greet day on Sunday [8 November], they had 35 players there. “It’s the first time in the club’s history we’ve done something like that. “Hopefully that paves the way for some really good strong development in our thirds program over the next couple of years.” The re-signing announcements have been dripping in since the middle of the year, with the bulk of the core group signing on so go again in 2027. However, they will be without one of their most electrifying small forwards, with Lachie Murphy-Dale heading up the valley to play at Bright. Also absent will be Ashton McPherson, who is set to try his hand out west with WAFL side Peel Thunder. But the Saints have not been shy in bringing in fresh talent, signing five-time Heidelberg premiership player Dan O’Dwyer, VAFA on-baller Ethan Schumann, and forward/mid Mitch Carson to bolster ranks. “Dan’s just an experienced senior player, he’s got a fantastic footy resume, he’s a country boy at heart who moved away for uni and other opportunities, and with five premierships at Heidelberg, he’s going to bring new ideas and some experience too to complement what we’ve already got,” Millar said. “Ethan’s a really good inside midfielder who can get to the outside as well, uses the ball well. “Mitch played a couple of games for us a couple of seasons ago, and there was a lot to like about him, but he was in a heavy running program at the time and didn’t want to get injured, he played a number of games then backed away to focus on his endurance running and marathons. “He showed plenty, he showed a lot actually, so we’re really excited to see what he can bring in a full-time capacity. “We’re really excited with what those three are going to be able to bring.” The Saints will commence their preseason program on Thursday 19 November.