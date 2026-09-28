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Saints start rep basketball season with a win

<p>CHAMPIONS: The tournament-winning Myrtleford under 14 side of (back, from left) Quinn Pawlick, Luca Zamperoni, Coach Leonard Cioli (rear), Lachlan Jackson, Owen Saunier, team manager Blair Godenzi, Billy Godenzi, (front, from left) Mason Batt, Bowie Cartwright, Harry Waymouth and Paddy Millar. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni.</p>\\n
<p>CHAMPIONS: The tournament-winning Myrtleford under 14 side of (back, from left) Quinn Pawlick, Luca Zamperoni, Coach Leonard Cioli (rear), Lachlan Jackson, Owen Saunier, team manager Blair Godenzi, Billy Godenzi, (front, from left) Mason Batt, Bowie Cartwright, Harry Waymouth and Paddy Millar. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni.</p>\\n

CHAMPIONS: The tournament-winning Myrtleford under 14 side of (back, from left) Quinn Pawlick, Luca Zamperoni, Coach Leonard Cioli (rear), Lachlan Jackson, Owen Saunier, team manager Blair Godenzi, Billy Godenzi, (front, from left) Mason Batt, Bowie Cartwright, Harry Waymouth and Paddy Millar. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni.

Under 14s claim glory in opening tournament of the season.
Nathan de Vries
September 28, 2026 • 02:00

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