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Saints show nerve to split opening double header

<p>BANG AND CRASH: Noah Robb drives to the hoop for Myrtleford during their opening round win over Benalla 73-69, as the Saints went 1-1 in their round one double header weekend. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>BANG AND CRASH: Noah Robb drives to the hoop for Myrtleford during their opening round win over Benalla 73-69, as the Saints went 1-1 in their round one double header weekend. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

BANG AND CRASH: Noah Robb drives to the hoop for Myrtleford during their opening round win over Benalla 73-69, as the Saints went 1-1 in their round one double header weekend. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

Myrtleford survived a third quarter barrage by Benalla to hang on to a four-point win.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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