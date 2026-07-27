Two young activists from Myrtleford are doing what they can to make a safe and equal community for women in the local region by crafting wristbands, stickers and even temporary tattoos to raise awareness for Respect Victoria's '16 Days of Activism'.

Nine-year-old Bonnie Harding, assisted by her little sister Ruby Hunt, are planning a special fundraiser and have started their campaign by writing a letter to send to their school, church, Alpine Shire Council, friends and family to help support the cause.

"I am incredibly humbled by her idea," Gemma Fleming said of her daughter Bonnie.

"It's empowering for them to take positive action on such a topic.

"We've done activism together in the past, but this year, Bonnie brought it up and said it was something she would like to do, so we're helping."

For more information, visit: https://www.respectvictoria.vic.gov.au/campaigns/16-days-activism-against-gender-based-violence

My name is Bonnie and I am in Grade 3.

I am writing on behalf of myself and my little sister, Ruby, who will be starting kinder at Myrtleford P-12 next year.

I would love to share something special we do each year for Respect Victoria's 16 Days of Activism.

My sister and I have grown up reading stories about brave people who changed the world, like the Suffragettes and other women who stood up for what they believed in. Those stories taught us ordinary people can make a big difference if they are brave enough to care.

Helping people has always been part of our family.

We help with the Red Shield Appeal, support friends whenever they need it and every year we celebrate a family tradition called Bag Day, where we each fill a handbag with thoughtful items like toiletries, socks, sanitary products, nappies and little treats.

We donate the bags to 'It's in the Bag'; a campaign by Share the Dignity, so women and girls experiencing homelessness or leaving unsafe situations receive a lovely bag of special items to show them they matter.

A couple of years ago in Melbourne, my sister and I saw a bright orange banner for the 16 Days of Activism.

We looked it up and discovered it encourages people to become activists in their own communities.

I learned an activist is simply someone who sees something they want to make better and chooses to do something about it.

I realised you don't have to be famous or even be an adult to be an activist.

So my sister and I created our own activism project.

We designed bright orange wristbands which say: 'Safe Everywhere Always #16DaysOfActivism'.

We sold them to our family and friends and donated every dollar we raised to The Salvation Army.

What surprised us most was what happened afterwards: people kept wearing their wristbands, talking about them and sharing the message with others.

Every year more people ask if we're making them again.

The same thing has happened with Bag Day; more families, friends and friends of friends now join in because they want to help too.

It has shown us kindness really does spread.

One of my favourite stories is about a family friend who sends us a photo every year wearing his wristband.

He told us seeing children stand up for kindness, respect and making sure everyone feels safe inspired him to keep sharing the message too.

That made me realise even a simple wristband can make a difference.

This year I realised we hadn't organised our Bag Day or our 16 Days fundraiser yet, so I decided it was time to start planning.

My sister and I would love to make wristbands again, along with stickers and maybe temporary tattoos, to help start conversations about kindness, respect and making sure everyone feels safe.

This year we hope to donate all the money we raise to 'Safe Steps', an organisation which helps people find safety, emergency accommodation and support when they need it most.

The 16 Days of Activism is a worldwide campaign which encourages people to help create safer, more respectful communities.

Sadly, around one in four women and about one in even men experience unsafe homes during their lifetime.

That means many of us probably know someone who has needed help, even if we don't know it.

I think schools are wonderful places to teach kindness, respect and courage.

We can all help by including others, standing up to bullying and making sure everyone feels welcome and safe.

I hope more people will join us in supporting the 16 Days of Activism this year.

Whether someone buys a wristband, a sticker or simply chooses to spread kindness wherever they go, every action helps.

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter.

I hope our school can help create a community where everyone feels safe, respected and included.

Kind regards, Bonnie Harding.