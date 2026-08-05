Australian government specialist lender, Regional Investment Corporation (RIC) is inviting farmers, advisers and industry stakeholders to register for a free Get RIC Ready Webinar at noon on Wednesday 19 August to learn more about RIC loans and whether they may be suitable for their farm business.

RIC’s range of low-interest loans are designed to help eligible farm businesses improve cash flow, manage debt, recover from significant disruptions, and strengthen their long-term viability and productivity.

RIC offers loans that support primary producers experiencing financial hardship, as well as the AgriStarter Loan, which helps first farmers and farm businesses undertaking succession arrangements to establish, grow or transition their operations.

The online session comes as many regional communities continue to navigate ongoing financial impacts of dry conditions and rising operating costs.

The RIC team will provide practical guidance to help participants understand how RIC low-interest loans work, what eligibility requirements apply and what to consider before applying.

RIC CEO John Howard said this RIC webinar is designed to support farmers to learn more about what loans are available so they can make informed decisions early and be ready to apply with confidence.

“Farmers are facing a range of decisions every day, from drought, challenging market conditions to high interest rates and input cost pressures,” Mr Howard said.

“RIC helps to keep viable farmers farming and plays an important role in supporting communities by providing access to low-interest loans.

"Our loans can help improve cash flow to manage through unforeseen business disruption and support recovery.

“Through RIC concessional interest rates, farmers can pay operating expenses, restructure debt and rebuild over time.

"This financial breathing space can support farm businesses to recover, plan ahead and invest in their future.”

Participants will hear directly from RIC Agri Lending Specialists and expert panellists, who will provide practical insights and answer common questions about understanding key eligibility requirements, what to prepare before applying and how to approach the application process with greater confidence.

Mr Howard said the webinar supports RIC’s focus on helping farm businesses understand the loan process early.

“This online session is about helping people understand their options, what eligibility looks like, and how to be better prepared before starting an application process," he said.

“RIC loans are designed to work alongside existing commercial lenders and support farm businesses to improve cash flow, manage through difficult periods and plan for the future.

“We encourage farmers not to self-assess, but to start the conversation early and learn what may be possible for their situation.”

To register for the free online webinar to find out more about RIC’s eligibility criteria, visit www.ric.gov.au/events.

A recording will be emailed to registered participants after the event.