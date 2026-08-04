Tasman Holiday Parks has acquired The Park Mount Beauty, with plans for investment to grow guest experience and support regional tourism.

The family-owned and run holiday park formally changed hands on 30 July, extending Tasman Holiday Parks' network to 51 parks across Australia and New Zealand.

The popular holiday park has operated on the banks of the Kiewa River since 1969 and had been family-owned and run since 1998, offering camping, caravan, cabin and yurt accommodation to generations of holidaymakers.

Tasman Holiday Parks CEO Nikki Milne said the acquisition reflects the company's continued investment in regional tourism product and its commitment to the local economies that holiday parks help sustain.

“The Kiewa Valley is one of Victoria's most spectacular regions and The Park Mount Beauty has been a much-loved part of it for more than 50 years," she said.

"We're excited to build on that legacy, investing in the park's facilities as part of our long-term plan for growth in regional Victoria.”

Tasman Holiday Parks confirmed that investment in the park's future development will be a priority under its ownership, with plans centred on enhancing guest experience, growing tourism capacity and supporting the Alpine region's visitor economy year-round.

“Holiday parks like this one play an important role in regional communities...they support local jobs, drive visitation and become part of the traditions families come back to year after year," Ms Milne said.

"We're looking forward to being part of Mount Beauty's future.”

The holiday park's facilities include 14 cabins, 10 yurts, 37 unpowered and 68 powered camping sites.