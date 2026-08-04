Alpine Shire Council believes it has a sporting chance to get a $500,000 state government grant to help upgrade the Myrtleford Indoor Stadium.

Council has sought the maximum amount under the 'Community Facilities' stream of the government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund 2026/07, and if successful will need to contribute $223,100 in cash and in-kind management costs for the estimated $723,100 project.

Council wants to upgrade the existing stadium it owns and manages at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve to better meet the current and future needs of the Myrtleford community, including improved accessibility, functionality and compliance with contemporary sporting standards.

It will also increase capacity to support greater participation in basketball and other indoor recreation activities.

While a $2.6m project in 2019 funded by the state government, council and local basketball club added a second indoor stadium with two basketball courts to the existing facility, there were no other new amenities.

In a report to councillors at last week's monthly meeting, director of assets Sarah Buckley said current facilities inside the original building are over 40 years old, have seen only minimal maintenance since their original construction, and no longer meet the needs of a modern, inclusive community.

"The changerooms and toilets are outdated and non-compliant, lacking essential amenities such as hot water, privacy, and accessible design, creating significant

barriers to participation," it said.

Ms Buckley's report said while a previous recent funding application for the project was unsuccessful, feedback from the funding body indicated the project was highly competitive and close to receiving funding.

"Council officers have, therefore, refined the design and updated the cost estimates to address this feedback, and submitted the application to this year's LSIF grant program," it read, noting the project was one of council's top priorities.

Council expects to know the funding outcome in October, and if successful, the project would need to be completed with 24 months.

Council's co-contribution would be considered through a future budget process in the 2027/28 and 2028/29 budgets, with any expected cash contribution to be funded through council's annual building renewals budget.