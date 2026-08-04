Organisers of the inaugural Bright Winter Festival say the success of the week-long event has ensured it will be back again next year.

What began with a winter celebration on 24 July in Barnard and Ireland streets with late night shopping and Santa dropping in, and then continued with the family fun day on 25 July where even snowman making was on the market agenda in Howitt Park, concluded last Saturday night with the Bright Winter Ball in the Bright Community Centre.

"We had around 75 people attend the ball and everyone enjoyed the evening, including the great food, live music and dancing, silent auction and lucky dip prizes," organising committee member Amanda Hore said.

"It was a great way to wrap up and has been a very successful festival.

"Our original idea behind the festival was to show the beauty of Bright in winter and given the number of people who've visited the town we believe we've achieved that.

"We're still getting feedback and over the nest month or so will look at plans for next year."

Ms Hore said the festival's organising committee - which is a sub-committee of Bright and District Chamber of Commerce - wanted to thank the community for its support, and in particular the local businesses who participated in late night shopping, providing specials and sponsorship.