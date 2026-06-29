Over 40 of the Bright Rotary members and their guests attended the club's annual changeover dinner at the High Country Inn, last Wednesday 24 June.

Phil Keegan reprised his role as president and a new roster of committee members were sworn in for the upcoming year.

Allan Poyner acted as master of ceremonies as the group discussed their community service progress and accomplishments over the past 12 months, including contributions to the Bright Autumn Festival, Alpine Outreach Van and operation of the Bright Waterslide.

"The club continues to sponsor the youth of the local community," Mr Poyner said.

"With scholarships and awards for excellence, support for individuals who have achieved special significance in our community and to work with local schools and their literacy programs.

"[In the wider community], to name a few; the club gave donations to the Harrietville Half Mile event, provided the funds for a new Lawn Mower at the Bright Cemetery, catered for the thousands at the Hot Rod event at Pioneer Park, sponsored exchange students during their stay in Australia and provided Santas during the Christmas period to brighten up our streetscape.

"Internationally, we continue to support works in East Timor and hopefully a project next year."

Mr Poyner said the issue of declining membership numbers is forever in the Rotary Club's focus, with aims to get new and younger members in the future.

"It is hoped in this coming year, with some new initiatives proposed, we can improve our numbers," he said.

A surprise announcement saw Leanne Poyner named as a recipient of the Paul Harris fellowship; one of the organisations highest honours, for her community contributions and efforts on behalf of the Bright Rotary.

Ms Poyner said she was honoured to receive this unexpected accolade.

The evening progressed with a raffle-draw, prizes, jokes and all-around good cheer and mutual celebration, with dinner and dessert provided for the evening by David McKinnon and his staff.