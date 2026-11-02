Hundreds of cars and thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to make their way to Bright from across Australia for the 34th Bright Rod Run this weekend.

The centre piece remains the Bright Road and Kustom Club's official ticketed Show & Shine at Pioneer Park on Sunday , complemented by Bright Rotary Club's market.

Outside the official event activities, Bright is expected to be particularly busy throughout the weekend, especially in the CBD.

Alpine Shire Council will be supporting the safe operation of the town through traffic management, road closures and local laws activities, and is asking visitors and residents to be patient, considerate and mindful of those around them.

There will be changes to traffic conditions when accessing the Bright town centre from 7am on Thursday 5 November to 7am on Monday 9 November, including the closure of the western side of Ireland Street to general vehicle access.

All changes are available on council's website and can be viewed in local libraries and visitor information centres, along with a map to highlight changed access and detours.

There will also be an increased police presence throughout the weekend to discourage anti-social behaviour and hooning.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas said the weekend brings a unique atmosphere to Bright and she encouraged visitors to enjoy it responsibly.

"Rod Run weekend certainly brings plenty of energy to Bright and we know many people look forward to seeing some incredible cars around town,” she said.

“Our role at council is to help keep Bright moving and make sure our public spaces can be enjoyed safely by everyone while the town is at its busiest.

“We’re asking people to enjoy themselves, be patient in the traffic, park where permitted and remember our roads and public spaces are being shared by residents, visitors, pedestrians and businesses throughout the weekend.”

Visitors travelling around Bright should expect changed traffic conditions and are encouraged to follow signs and directions, observe parking restrictions and allow additional time to reach their destination.

The official program and event information for the Bright Rod Run are available via: https://www.brightrodrun.com.au/