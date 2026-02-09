The Mount Beauty Market is now so much bigger than the original, with the new organisers putting together a great variety of stalls including food .

Attracting people with stalls from far and wide.

One of those stalls is the Vintage Collectables, put together by Michael Montgomery and Vivienne Wynack, with a selection of items like Delft blue and white China , ceramic mixing bowls along with Vivienne’s own ceramic art works.

Michael’s parents collected vintage goods and used to hold open house in Bega NSW, where the public were welcome to come and browse, that's where Michael caught the bug.

Michael and Vivienne live on a farm outside Talangatta where they have plenty of room to store these treasures, and for Vivienne to have a studio for her art works.

Michael said not many markets welcome second goods due to the fact that it could attract inferior used items, but thankfully the organisers of the Mount Beauty market accommodated them.

It was thriving as I went past, of course I purchased a lovely blue glass bowl and a very elegant decanter.

The Mount Beauty Rotarians were there serving hamburgers and sausages doing a roaring trade, all for a good cause.

Coffee, donuts and home baked goods were also on offer, not surprising there was a long queue lined up for the Tawonga baker.

A carnival atmosphere with live music made for a pleasant morning catching up with the locals.

Don’t forget the night market on 28 February.

There was a large gathering at the Mount Beauty Tennis Club on Sunday to support and raise funds for club member Joanne Macklan who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Many people at the event wore pink, and Tennis Victoria representative Jo Maples provided pink tennis balls from the Tennis Victoria Association.

The support from local businesses was huge, too many to name here, but congratulations Mount Beauty community who have again stepped forward when needed.

The businesses here are constantly asked to donate prizes and they never say no.

Club coach Andy Shuttleworth and his team put together a round of competitions, including family against family, kids, and more.

Lions were there cooking up sausages and hamburgers, tennis club members and others made a delicious selection of cakes and slices that were very popular.

Talk about a rally, this is one example of people rallying around someone who has given so much to the community over the years.

Joanne Macklan is a teacher and careers advisor at the Mount Beauty Secondary College, a former president of the Lions Club and more.

All the best Jo, the community is behind you.

This club has a membership that is amazing considering the small population, but will always welcome more.

Join up and get the kids involved not only do they get specialised coaching, but they navigate social skills as well.