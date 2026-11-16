The Remembrance Day service in Mt Beauty last Wednesday attracted a large crowd, and its was good to see the school kids taking part, laying wreaths and giving an addresss. The Mt Beauty Secondary College had the entire school turn up - it's a history lesson for them that demonstrates respect and sacrifice. The service was emceed by RSL vice president Lisa Russell, while Councillor Noah Tanzen conducted a Welcome to Country. Among the speakers was Mt Beauty RSL sub-branch president Joshua New who gave the Remembrance Day address, Sister Eileen Reardon whose father was a returned veteran, and Mt Beauty Secondary College school captain Ev-Lyn Nedveski who spoke on behalf of all students. Many schools and organisations placed wreaths on the cenotaph. Alpine FM radio presented an outside broadcast so that those who were unable to make it could listen in.