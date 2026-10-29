Staff reopen MPs Murphy St electorate office

Indi MP Helen Haines remains in a serious but stable condition as her staff reopened her electorate offices in Wangaratta and Wodonga for the first time since she was allegedly attacked last week. The Alfred Hospital confirmed Dr Haines was still in a serious but stable condition on Thursday morning, having improved from a critical condition on Saturday. She has been at the Melbourne hospital since the night of 19 October, after sustaining life-threatening injuries when struck by a 4WD outside her Wangaratta electorate office in Murphy Street last Monday afternoon. Dr Haines had both of her legs amputated and the 43-year-old Tarrawingee driver of the 4WD Brendan Nugent remained in custody facing multiple charges for what police allege was a deliberate attack. Dr Haines’ staff issued an update, saying the Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices would be open from 10am to 3pm, three days a week for the remainder of 2026. Next week the Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices will be open from Wednesday to Friday and from 9 November, the offices will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Dr Haines’ staff will continue to be available by email on other days. “Thank you to everyone who continues to show such care and support for Helen, her family and our team,” a staff spokesperson said. “We know there continues to be great concern for Helen. “We won’t be providing updates on her health or circumstances, and we ask that the privacy of Helen and her family continues to be respected. “Thank you for your patience, kindness and understanding as we navigate the weeks ahead.” They said if help is needed on a Commonwealth matter including My Aged Care, NDIS and Services Australia, the best first step was to email helen.haines.mp@aph.gov.au with some details about your enquiry and your contact information.