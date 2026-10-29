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Staff reopen MPs Murphy St electorate office

<p>OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines\\' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened on Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP last week. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines\\' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened on Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP last week. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

OPEN DOORS: Helen Haines' Wangaratta and Wodonga electorate offices opened on Thursday for the first time since the alleged attack on the MP last week. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Indi MP’s electorate offices reopened on Thursday, as Helen Haines stayed in serious but stable
Bailey Zimmermann
October 29, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 29, 2026 • 05:47

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