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Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown

<p>ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Nate Palubiski with dad Simon holding the Australian flag after Nate\\'s junior world champion triumph in Portugal in July. </p>\\n
<p>ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Nate Palubiski with dad Simon holding the Australian flag after Nate\\'s junior world champion triumph in Portugal in July. </p>\\n

ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Nate Palubiski with dad Simon holding the Australian flag after Nate's junior world champion triumph in Portugal in July.

Rutherglen’s Nate Palubiski shot his way to a breakout international win in Portugal this July
Bailey Zimmermann
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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