As winter nears, Beyond Housing is encouraging people at risk of or experiencing homelessness to seek assistance.

Homelessness has a severe negative impact on people’s health, with people who are sleeping rough dying at just 44 years old on average.

There are many reasons for this, including having limited access to health services, poor nutrition, lack of sleep, being more likely to be victims of violent crime, and higher rates of suicide and death by accidental poisoning.

Beyond Housing CEO Celia Adams said the colder weather creates additional health risks for people without housing.

“Winter is a particularly difficult time for people experiencing homelessness," she said.

"For those who are sleeping rough, including in cars, tents or swags, the cold can make almost unliveable situations worse,” she said.

“Rough sleepers in particular are at further risk of illness, not only due to the low temperatures, but also because the moisture means they often end up with mould on their bedding.

“And it’s not just rough sleepers for whom winter can be challenging.

"Those on low or very low incomes find themselves in the ‘eat or heat’ dilemma, especially those in older, less energy-efficient properties.”

Often, people opt not to use their heaters due to the expenses they create or lack the finances to replace or repair faulty heating appliances.

“The cost-of-living crisis means a lot more people are now struggling to pay their bills without even considering heating on top,” Ms Adams said.

“We’ve seen social housing waitlists continue to grow, and over the winter, this is likely to increase further.”

While social housing supply is not enough to meet the demand, Ms Adams still encouraged people to seek support if in need.

“Availability of resources such as crisis accommodation and funding to secure it, means we can’t always provide the level of support we would like, or that meets expectation," she said.

"However, we still encourage people to reach out, because we will work with people to do what we can.

“If you know someone you think might be struggling, we ask that you let them know they can come to us.

"A small conversation can make a big difference.”

People at risk of becoming homeless or who are seeking homelessness assistance with homelessness should phone their local homelessness entry point on 1800 825 955, or contact their nearest Beyond Housing office: https://beyondhousing.org.au/contact/contact-us/.

People can also donate to Beyond Housing to help those at risk of homelessness via the Beyond Housing website: https://beyondhousing.org.au/get-involved/.