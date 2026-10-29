Social media
Home page>News>Council outlines achieve...
News

Council outlines achievements and future challenges in annual report

<p>SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.</p>\\n
<p>SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.</p>\\n

SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: More than 33,000 tickets were sold through the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre and the library recorded more than 183,000 loans during the 2025/26 year.

Major projects, environmental gains and future growth feature in report.
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Myrtleford Show 2026 a triumph!

Myrtleford Show 2026 a triumph!
Myrtleford Show 2026 a triumph!
News

Students explore various vocations for work experience week

Students explore various vocations for work experience week
Students explore various vocations for work experience week
Digital Editions

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026

Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
News

Communities urged to get fire ready ahead of summer

Communities urged to get fire ready ahead of summer
Communities urged to get fire ready ahead of summer