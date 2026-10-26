Myrtleford indoor stadium upgrade

A $500,000 Victorian government grant will help deliver a much needed upgrade to amenities within Myrtleford Indoor Stadium’s original building. Alpine Shire Council has received the cash through the Local Sports Infrastructure Fund Community Facilities stream and will contribute $223,100 to the project, bringing the total amount to $723,100. Mayor Cr Sarah Nicholas confirmed the upgrades to the amenities at the stadium will prioritise renovations to the existing toilets and change rooms, improvements to the existing kiosk area, and construction of a new meeting room, accessible changing facilities, and referee changing facilities. “These upgrades will build on the plans developed in conjunction with the Myrtleford Indoor Stadium Management Association Inc. committee and current user groups to prioritise accessibility, inclusivity, and comfort for sporting and community groups, while providing more welcoming facilities for women and girls, families, and people with disability,” she said. Management committee member Ben McIntyre said securing the funding for the upgrade was welcome news for all user groups, who have been seeking improvements to the town’s most used indoor sports facility for years. “The stadium’s toilets, bathrooms and changerooms are all part of the original building from the 1980s and have been largely untouched since then...they’re pretty ordinary,” he said. “Basketball, netball, badminton, squash, volleyball, picketball and lifeball are all played at the stadium, and you have Myrtleford Football Netball Club and Savoy Club both using it from time to time...as well as the Myrtleford Show using facilities. “It’s a well used stadium, particularly hosting CBL (Country Basketball League) games, and I’d hope the upgrade will encourage more use, especially spectatorship....more people using it and feeling better about it.” Mr McIntyre praised council for their work with user groups to get the project to this stage. “It’s been a good working relationship and we’ll have a meeting this week to talk about next steps,” he said. “I would hope things will be moving by autmun to winter next year.” Council said more information about scope, outcomes, and delivery timelines will be available upon inception of the project in 2027.