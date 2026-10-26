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Myrtleford indoor stadium upgrade

<p>WELCOME NEWS: Myrtleford Indoor Stadium Management Association Inc. committee member Ben McIntyre. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n
<p>WELCOME NEWS: Myrtleford Indoor Stadium Management Association Inc. committee member Ben McIntyre. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni</p>\\n

WELCOME NEWS: Myrtleford Indoor Stadium Management Association Inc. committee member Ben McIntyre. PHOTO: Jenny Zamperoni

Alpine Shire Council secures $500,000 state government grant, will also contribute $223,100.
Jeff Zeuschner
October 26, 2026 • 01:00

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