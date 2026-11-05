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Cameras to help stop fires before they spread

<p>SAVE THE TREES: The new 11 cameras are part of an $3.8m project and will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. cameras will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. PHOTO: Jillian Cain / Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>SAVE THE TREES: The new 11 cameras are part of an $3.8m project and will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. cameras will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. PHOTO: Jillian Cain / Adobe Stock</p>\\n

SAVE THE TREES: The new 11 cameras are part of an $3.8m project and will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. cameras will be installed on private plantations in western and eastern Victoria. PHOTO: Jillian Cain / Adobe Stock

AI enabled cameras provide a 24-hour digital lookout, scanning the landscape for smoke, fire.
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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