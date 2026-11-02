The enduring legacy of Dr Peter Broughton, a much-loved Myrtleford doctor who dedicated almost four decades of service to the community, was celebrated last week with the unveiling of a bronze bust in his honour outside Alpine Health's Myrtleford Hospital.

Dozens of family members, friends, former patients and community members gathered for the ceremony on Thursday 29 October, to witness the unveiling of the memorial and recognise the lasting impact Dr Broughton made on generations of local families before his retirement in 1999.

The project was driven by a dedicated group of Myrtleford residents including David Hogg, whose efforts helped turn the community tribute into reality.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the people who have made donations to the Dr Broughton memorial," Mr Hogg said.

"Without the community's support, this would never have happened."

Dr Broughton's daughter, Barb Nannipieri, reflected on her father's commitment to his patients and the profound influence he had on the community.

"He sacrificed a lot for his patients, they were a dear part of his life," she said.

"We, his family, feel very honoured for him to receive this memorial.

"He might be cross if he were here...part of him was a very humble person, but we all feel he deserves remembrance, so we went ahead with it.

"He died in 2005 and I can't believe there's still so much memory of him in the community."

The bronze bust was cast overseas through Sydney-based company Avalon, while the completed plinth was installed by A.C. & R.J. Lau Monumental Masons, the week prior to the ceremony.

"They've done such a good job," Ms Nannipieri said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Broughton's great-grandson, Nikolai Nannipieri thanked the Myrtleford community for ensuring his great-grandfather's contribution would not be forgotten.

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the people of Myrtleford and the surrounding community for this extraordinary tribute and for keeping his memory alive," he said.

"We are deeply touched my great-grandfather's service to this community continues to be remembered and valued.

"Although I never had the privilege of meeting him, I grew up hearing stories about his compassion, dedication, kindness and commitment to caring for others.

"Through those stories, I have come to understand his legacy extends far beyond his work as a doctor.

"It lives on in the people he helped, the relationships he built and the community he served.

"We hope this memorial serves not only as a reminder of his life, but also of the values he embodied: service, compassion, resilience and commitment to community.

"These values remain as important today as they were during his lifetime."

Mr Nannipieri also acknowledged the contributions of Mr Hogg and the many volunteers who supported the project.

For many attendees, the memorial was a reminder of the personal connections Dr Broughton forged throughout his career.

Several residents from Barwidgee Lodge attended the ceremony, fondly recalling him as their family doctor, with some remembering Dr Broughton had delivered their children.

Representatives from Alpine Health, including chief executive officer Cameron Butler, executive director of corporate and business services Kristy Kay and board chair Cameron Oxley, were also in attendance.

Mr Butler said the memorial was a fitting tribute to a doctor whose influence was felt throughout the region.

"It's wonderful to see Dr Broughton's contribution to Myrtleford recognised with this bust," he said.

"He cared for generations of local families and gave so much to the community.

"He was held in such high regard and our staff speak fondly of working with him.

"There would not be many long-term families in Myrtleford who he didn't interact with, as evidenced by several aged care residents attending this evening.

"Having this memorial at Myrtleford Hospital is a lasting tribute to the care he gave and the difference he made."

The strong community response to the memorial serves as a testament to the respect and gratitude still felt for Dr Broughton more than two decades after his retirement and 21 years after his passing.