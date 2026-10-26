Classic car enthusiasts from across the region are expected to descend on Myrtleford this weekend as the Chopped & Changed Kustom Car Club Myrtleford Inc. prepares to host its 10th annual Show and Shine event.

The popular community event will be held at the Savoy Club on Sunday 1 November, with organisers hoping to attract more than 150 classic car owners, as well as hundreds of spectators.

Entry for the public will be a gold-coin donation, with minor exhibit entry and parking fees on the day.

Club president John Goodman said last year's event was the first held at the Savoy Club and it was a resounding success, with more than 150 vehicles and 400 to 500 visitors.

"The Savoy Club told us it was the best Sunday they had experienced in terms of visitor numbers and activity," he said, noting a return was almost immediately locked-in.

This Sunday's event runs from 9am to around 3pm, with the presentation of vehicle awards between 1pm and 1:30pm.

Visitors can expect to see a diverse range of vehicles spanning several decades, from meticulously-restored classics to unique custom creations.

"We are expecting so many different cars to come along," Mr Goodman said.

"You'll see everything from Australian classics and European vehicles, through to hot rods which date from the 1930s right through to the 1980s.

"It's really a smorgasbord of vehicles."

Trophies will be awarded across a range of categories, including: Best Australian Car, Best European Car, Best Custom Car, Best Hot Rod, Best Rat Rod and People's Choice.

"The Rat Rod category is a showcase of the rusty old ones," Mr Goodman said.

While he joked he would love to see holidays to Europe offered as prizes, winners will instead take home trophies recognising their prized vehicles.

Beyond the cars themselves, the club will also be offering a range of commemorative merchandise.

For the past four years, organisers have produced collectible enamel signs featuring vehicles owned by club members.

This year's sign showcases Mr Goodman's 1971 Triumph TR6 alongside Rob Villella's 1970 XY Ford Fairmont.

The signs, designed for display in sheds, workshops and 'man caves', will be available for purchase from the merchandise tent, alongside commemorative event T-shirts.

The Chopped & Changed Kustom Car Club Myrtleford Inc. also remains active throughout the year, as members gather for fortnightly coffee mornings at cafés and businesses throughout the district, including club sponsors such as Alpine Gate Café, Michelini Wines and Nightingale Bros. Alpine Produce.

By regularly supporting local businesses, the club continues to strengthen its ties with the community, while sharing a passion for classic motoring.